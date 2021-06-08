Spotting the signs of child exploitation and how to act

A free event surrounding Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness will be hosted by Powys County Council, in conjunction with Stop It Now! Wales, to help give parents and community members the confidence to seek help and take action .

The event will take place online on June 15, 6pm - 8pm and will be led by Claire Short from Stop It Now! Wales.

The session will include: The facts about child sexual exploitation and how it can happen, how abusers groom their victims and why victims may not talk about what is happening to them

It will also include potting signs in a child’s behaviour and understanding emerging themes, positive preventative actions to take to protect children and young people from exploitation and acting on concerns, giving sources of information, support or advice.

The event aims to help raise awareness of this form of abuse and how we can work together to make our communities harsher for perpetrators and safer and non-blaming for our children.

Councillor Rachel Powell, Cabinet Member for Young People, Leisure and Culture, said: “Child Sexual Exploitation is a form of child abuse, it can have devastating and long-lasting effects on children and their families. This event aims to raise awareness of this form of abuse within our communities.

“We want to support our residents in seeking help and taking action.”

If you wish to attend, you need to register before the event to receive the Zoom login. To register, please email pwbotu@powys.gov.uk.

