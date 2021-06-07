New path and bins part of improvements to Knighton cemetery

Old Knighton Cemetery. Photo: Google

The council will re-open the access point after listening to concerns raised by the local community as well as changes to waste collection arrangements within the cemetery.

As part of the improvement works, the council will resurface the pathway and add a handrail to the sloping path.

The single large waste bin, currently located near one of the lychgates, will be replaced with smaller wheeled bins located at each access point allowing visitors to the cemetery to deposit waste in the bins as they leave.

Dog walkers using the old cemetery have been warned to clean up after their pets with the council revealing that contractors had threatened not to cut the grass because of the health risk to employers.

Councillor Beverley Baynham, Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, said: “After listening to concerns from local residents and changing the types of waste bins within the cemetery grounds, we will be able to re-open the access point at the bottom of the Old Knighton Cemetery.”

The council is also urging dog walkers who visit the cemetery to clear up after their dog immediately after it has fouled.

It is an offence to allow a dog in your control, even if you're walking someone else's dog, to foul in a public place and to fail to clean it up immediately after it has fouled. Public places include footpaths, playing fields, parks, car parks, churchyards and cemeteries. Anyone who fails to clear up after their dog can face fines of up to £1,000.

Councillor Beverley Baynham

“We hope visitors to the Old Knighton Cemetery use the new bins correctly, including dog walkers,” said Cllr Baynham.

“There have been occasions when our grass cutting contractors have threatened not to the cut the grass in the cemetery because of the health risk it poses to their employees while they are strimming.

“The majority of dog owners are responsible but there is a minority who let their communities down by allowing their dogs to foul in public. We would urge residents and visitors to report any dog fouling incidents to the council.”

If you have concerns about unacceptable behaviour at a Powys cemetery, contact the council’s Environmental Protection Team on 01597 827467 or email public.protection@powys.gov.uk