Lifting of restrictions hits right note with choirs

The Fron males voice choir

Newtown Male Voice Choir had its last, full rehearsal in 2020 but can now rehearse in person, following changes in Welsh Government guidance.

Dai Davies, the choir’s Chairman said: “It’s great to be back singing with the boys, it was no fun singing into the computer during Zoom rehearsals, it’s much easier singing with the choir around you. Thankfully our families now don’t have to hear our singing in the house.”

Currently rehearsals are being divided into two, however this will be reviewed as the weeks proceed, and based on the latest government guidance.

The choir usually rehearses every Tuesday evening between 7.30pm and 9.30pm at the Royal Welsh Warehouse in Newtown however times vary at the moment and details are available on its website newtownmalevoicechoir.co.uk.

Members of the Fron Choir, one of the best known in Wales, had the perfect chance to sing together before the changes when approached to take part in television filming.

The choir, which has many members living in Shropshire, was asked to take part in the TV Series, Great Train Journeys of the World narrated by actor Bill Nighy. A crew was filming the journey from Chester to Cardiff, which includes a viaduct to cross the Dee Valley a couple of miles east of Froncysyllte.

Compere, Dave L Jones, said: "The restrictions placed upon us all due to this pandemic has not only reduced the opportunity for us to meet up to sing. Television programs, however, are seen as essential services, so filming in the area still takes place."

Last week the choir members gathered at Ty Mawr Country Park to sing the Welsh hymn, Llanfair with the viaduct as the backdrop during the filming.