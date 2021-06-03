Holiday providers reminded of their responsibilities

Councillor Heulwen Hulme

Every business, organisation and charity has a duty of care by law under the Environmental Protection Act, to ensure that their waste and recycling is processed correctly. This includes accommodation providers such as bed and breakfasts, guest houses and holiday lets, whether they are registered for council tax or business rates.

“As the local authority, we have an obligation to ensure that all businesses and organisations in Powys are aware of their responsibilities for the waste and recycling that they produce.” Councillor Heulwen Hulme, Cabinet Member for Waste and Recycling said.

“The responsibility for businesses to ensure their waste and recycling is processed correctly and in compliance with legislation has been in place for many years. Not only do the regulations make businesses accountable for the waste they produce, ensuring that it is dealt with responsibly and lawfully, but they also encourage businesses to recycle as much as possible, helping to care for our environment.”

The council says people must used a licenced waste management company and ask to see the waste management company's waste carrier licence before signing up to a contract.

"You can also contact Natural Resources Wales to check that your chosen waste management company is registered to remove and process commercial waste and recycling," Councillor Hulme said.

"Ensure you receive a waste transfer note for your waste and recycling and keep safe for a minimum of two years.

"Don’t dispose of any rubbish through the household waste and recycling collections for households and don't let anyone take your rubbish and recycling away unless you have checked that they are a registered waste carrier and your waste is being taken to a site licensed to accept commercial waste.

"Don't use any of the Household Waste and Recycling Centres or Community Recycling Sites without a commercial recycling permit, don't store your waste and recycling on public land or the highway without the permission of Powys County Council and don't burn any of your waste and recycling without a permit from Natural Resources Wales."