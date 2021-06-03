Family looking to expand holiday business

Powys County Council will be asked to make a decision on the proposal

The Davies family want to place six lodges and all the associated works on farmland at Moel Heulin near Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.

In a design and access statement, agent, Richard Corbett of Roger Parry and Partners, said the family wanted to expand their business – and recognised the importance of diversification.

He said: “The Davies family want to offer a unique holiday experience, allowing visitors to relax and escape in this rural setting.

“They have two successful tourism sites and would like to expand their tourism business, they have both the knowledge and expertise to ensure any new tourism sites are successful and completed to a high standard.

“The clients have realised the need to diversify due to the unpredictable farming market.”

Mr Corbett explained that the proposal would allow younger members of the family to join the business.

As they already have “two successful” tourism properties, Mr Corbett said the Davies’ understand the demand for accommodation in the area along with the positive effect tourism has on the economy.

He also pointed out that due to Covid-19 there is more demand for self-contained and outdoor accommodation.

Mr Corbett said, “This site will attract visitors from all areas and will be a popular destination for visitors on their way to the coast.”

He pointed out that the site has nearby attractions including Pistyll Rheadr, Lake Vyrnwy, Welshpool and Llanfair railway, Llanfyllin Workhouse, as well as several golf courses in the area.

Mr Corbett added: “The small site can be developed without detrimental effect on the surrounding landscape and ecology.

“There is an existing track to the proposed site, this will be improved by the client.

“The proposed layout of the site has been designed to fit into the surroundings and to be unobtrusive into the countryside.

“The lodges which will be handcrafted using locally sourced materials have been chosen to blend into the surroundings and as such would not be seen within the wider context.”

In February, a very similar application for the site was refused by Powys County Council planners as the access and exit to the site were deemed to cause and “unacceptable risk” to highway safety.