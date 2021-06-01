Volunteers can help police and crime commissioner

Dafydd Llywelyn

As part of Volunteer’s Week, the PCC will meet with some of his volunteers to thank them for their work, and will also be looking to recruit additional volunteers. In particular, he is keen to increase the number of volunteers from ethnic and minority groups.

Police and Crime Commissioners across the country work with volunteer groups to support their scrutiny of policing services. Volunteer groups will work with Commissioners on a number of schemes to help support vulnerable people; ensure professionalism within Police forces; give confidence that high standards are upheld; protect people’s rights; and enable challenge if things are not as what is expected.

Mr Llywelyn said; “My volunteers play an important part in helping me deliver my vision set out in the Police and Crime plan and I am very grateful to every single person who helps me to deliver these vital schemes.

“Over the last year, a number may have been unable to carry out their usual duties. However, I am grateful to each individual for their continued engagement with the office and their commitment in ensuring that the public remain both safe and confident, and I look forward to meeting up with them during the week.

"I would in particular like to encourage individuals from ethnic minority groups to become volunteers to provide diverse views and perspectives in our scrutiny of police services here in Dyfed Powys. I want to ensure that my volunteer schemes are representative of our local communities.”

The Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office currently hosts the Independent Custody Visiting scheme, the Animal Welfare visitors, a Quality Assurance Panel, and the Youth Forum with Youth Ambassadors.

Elisa Davies, from Montgomeryshire who is a volunteer on the Quality Assurance Panel said, “I was very surprised to hear that I had actually been attending Qevents for six years. It has been such a satisfying voluntary role, It has been a privilege and I am confident that through our regular scrutiny work, the Panel has contributed to the valuable work of Dyfed Powys Police."