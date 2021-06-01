Motorcyclist killed in Mid Wales bank holiday crash

By Karen ComptonMid WalesPublished:

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Mid Wales on Monday afternoon.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses after the KTM Duke motorbike crashed at approximately 2pm on the B4520 Upper Chapel road near Builth Wells.

Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20210531-201.”

The road was closed with diversions in place and reopened at 9pm.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News

By Karen Compton

Chief Reporter

Reporter on the Mid Wales Journal.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News