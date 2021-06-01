Motorcyclist killed in Mid Wales bank holiday crash

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses after the KTM Duke motorbike crashed at approximately 2pm on the B4520 Upper Chapel road near Builth Wells.

Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20210531-201.”