Plans for 23 homes in Mid Wales village

Powys County Council will be asked to make a decision on the proposal

The application, for Forden, near Welshpool, has been made by a Ms P. Humphreys at land called Lyndale near the village primary school.

It could also see five affordable homes built there as part of the scheme.

In a design and access statement planning consultant Alan Southerby said the plan would be to create a new cul-de-sac style development.

Mr Southerby said: “This 0.95-hectare site is currently in use as paddock/agricultural grazing land, sloping gently from east to west, and with a frontage onto the minor road that runs through Forden from where access is proposed.

“Of the 23 dwellings, a 20 per cent on-site contribution towards affordable housing is proposed, equating to five dwellings.

“The application proposes the residential development of the site, in a cul-de-sac arrangement.”

According to the documents filed with the application all houses in the development would have their own private parking and garden space.

Mr Southerby added: “The proposed residential scheme is a good example of how a sustainable large village site within the designated development boundary can be successfully brought forward to provide much needed new housing, whilst also respecting its character and that of its surroundings.

“The proposal is sympathetic, attractively and simply designed to suit the location and wider setting.”

Powys councillor for Forden, Linda Corfield has backed the proposal saying it would be difficult to find a more suitable site.

Councillor Corfield said: “This site is designated for housing within the Local Development Plan (LDP) and is immediately adjacent to amenities such as the primary school, community centre, football/tennis/bowling/all-weather pitch and children’s play area and a very short distance from St. Michael’s Church.

“It is also within easy walking distance to the community allotments.

“It would be difficult to find a site with greater sustainability credentials. ”

The houses which will make up the development would be a mixture of nine four-bed detached two-storey homes, three three-bedroom detached bungalows, two three-bedroom two-storey dwellings, and nine three-bedroom mews style two-storey dwellings.