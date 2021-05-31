Council leader welcomes prospect of 'levelling up' money for Mid Wales

Powys County Council leader Rosemarie Harris

Councillor Rosemarie Harris was one of four Welsh Council bosses who took part in a Welsh Affairs select committee session.

They topic under discussion was the roll out of the UK’s Government’s Community Renewal Fund, which is seen as a replacement for European grant funding.

Applications for the fund need to be backed by local MPs and submitted to Westminster by June 18.

The money needs to be used by March 31, 2022. Shropshire has submitted a bid for more than £4m of 'levelling up' funding for three projects across the county.

Former Welsh Secretary, Stephen Crabb who chaired the session, asked the council leaders on what they thought of the fund and process.

Councillor Harris said: “In the past we haven’t benefited as much as other parts of Wales from EU structural funding, we just had a small amount so in that sense we’re extremely grateful for this.

“I would have liked a longer lead-in time, for forward planning.

“When there is such time pressure to get the bids in, there is a risk that we will have to back projects that perhaps wouldn’t have been the priority.

“I’d like it if the UK Government talked to council leaders, and also clarity on any future cross border projects.”

She added it would be acceptable if these talks went through the WLGA (Welsh Local Government Association).

Beth Winter MP asked whether the funds were being sent to the right areas, to deal with deprivation.

Councillor Harris said: “There is hidden poverty in a rural areas, Powys has one of the lowest GVA’s (Gross Value Added) in Wales and the UK.”

Councillor Harris explained that access to services also need to be considered such as having to go outside Powys for healthcare and that there are no universities in the county.

Councillor Harris said: “There’s also an extreme cost in providing services across big rural areas which has not been recognised in the past.

Geraint Davies MP asked what the leaders thought of the switch of money being provided by the UK Government instead than the Welsh Government.

Other council leaders stressed the need to work in partnership with the Welsh Government and that a coordinated approach was needed.

Councillor Harris said: “I’m happy to work with the UK Government and I think we need to work as a family of council leaders to know what we’re all doing.

“I’m happy to receive funding, full stop.”

Ben Lake MP asked if the UK Government had explained and discussed the fund with councils.