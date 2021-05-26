Llanrhaeadr Waterfall named as one of the seven wonders of the UK

Paul Williamson from Wolverhampton takes a selfie at Pistyll Rhaeadr

The spectacular Pistyll Rhaeadr, near Llanrhaeadr, has been named one of the seven natural wonders of the UK – adding to its traditional place in the acknowledged seven wonders of Wales.

The waterfall joins the Jurassic Coast, Giants Causeway, Wastwater, Dovedale, the Needles and Loch Coruisk in the list of landmarks identified by experts at the Royal Geographical Society in partnership with outdoor brand Merrell.

Despite its standing, a survey for the naming of the seven wonders showed that 70 per cent of people in the UK had not heard of the waterfall and only six per cent of people had visited it.

Yet during last year's lockdowns thousands of people flocked to Pistyll Rhaeadr causing chaos on the narrow, four-mile Waterfall Road from the village.

Custodian: Phil Facey at the waterfall near Llanrhaeadr

It led to a police and community operation to ensure visitors parked safely and followed Covid rules.

A survey revealed that more than half of UK adults are more likely to visit one the UK’s best beauty spots than they were pre-Covid.