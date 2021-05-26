Care homes 'won't be open house' warns chief amid visitor changes

Mary Wimbury, Care Forum North Wales.

That’s the warning from Care Forum Wales chief executive Mary Wimbury who sounded a note of caution saying that all visits would still need to be risk assessed before they were allowed to go ahead in Powys.

Ms Wimbury said it was still a challenging time for the social care sector and some care homes would be more nervous than others.

One major stumbling block is the fact that some insurance companies are now refusing to provide cover for any Covid-related claims.

Previously only two designated visitors were allowed to make indoor visits but now any two people can visit.

But according to the Welsh Government it is still down to individual care homes or local authorities to make the final decisions whether to allow the visits to go ahead.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the changes would "improve the quality of life for residents and their families".

Ms Wimbury said: “It’s clear in the guidance that care homes do have to risk assess visiting, taking into account the lack of insurance cover but also the setting in terms of the layout in different care homes.

“We are certainly not back to the pre-pandemic situation where you could have an open house and visitors coming in when they chose.