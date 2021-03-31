New award scheme celebrates community heroes

Craig Williams

The inaugural Montgomeryshire Community Awards will honour those in the county who have gone above and beyond to help others, especially in light of the challenges faced during the pandemic.

The five categories include: Volunteer of the Year for an individual who has volunteered their time to make an outstanding contribution to their community in the past year; Key Worker of the Year; Young Person of the Year, Community Group of the Year and Business of the Year.

The awards, founded by businessmen Andy Finch and Paul Hawthorn, along with Craig Williams MP, are being sponsored by Charlies Stores, Iceland, Cellpath and M P Foulkes and run in partnership with the County Times.

The judging panel will be Craig Williams MP, Paul Hawthorn, Yasmin Bell of Citizens advice, Angela Owen from the volunteer group PAVO and Thom Kennedy from the County Times. Mr Williams said: “

A number of us felt special recognition should be given to those who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.”