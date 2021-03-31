Call for end to ‘ludicrous’ rule stopping travel between border

Russell George

Russell George, Member of the Welsh Parliament for Montgomeryshire, said the restrictions were unfair and unnecessary particularly for those on the Shropshire/Powys border.

"It is inconceivable that people are allowed to travel 200 miles from Cardiff to Holyhead but aren't allowed to travel a couple of miles from Llanymynech to Pant unless there is a reasonable excuse," he said.

"It is a ludicrous situation.

"I had already asked for clarification from Welsh Government Ministers on this issue, but we have had muddled messages with the Welsh Government initially saying that no further rules on travel from England would be introduced, only for them to introduce guidance to the contrary.

"Regulations were only published on Saturday for restrictions which came into effect on Friday which further set out the Welsh Government's position which included restrictions about travel across the border.

"In Powys, we share a long border with our neighbours in England and this should have been given careful consideration. This element of Welsh Government restrictions are unfair, unnecessary and are causing considerable inconvenience and distress.

"I think that most people accept that the pandemic has meant there will be restrictions, but there is already sufficient regulation in place and this restriction is not needed.