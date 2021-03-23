Tourism needs more notice of when it can reopen local politician says

Self-contained holiday accommodation could reopen on Saturday if coronavirus case rates remain stable under Welsh Government plans.

Tourism businesses have joined Mr George in calling for a roadmap to allow them to prepare and for people to book trips but yesterday health minister Vaughan Gethin reiterated the First Minister's view that it was important "to wait until the last moment you can" before making a decision.

Mr George said: “The tourism sector is vital to Mid Wales’ economy and the entire sector is eager to return to normality as quickly as possible.

“But, with that said, tourism businesses will need as much notice as possible so they can prepare for any potential re-opening.

“That’s why it’s crucial that Welsh Government Ministers must not cause similar scenes to those we witnessed last week, where certain sectors were unhelpfully kept in the dark until the very last moment as to when they could re-open.

“I reiterate my calls for the publication of a detailed roadmap out of lockdown because this will provide the much-needed clarity businesses seek.”

Mr Gethin said Wales would continue its cautious approach to easing coronavirus restrictions and not publish a road map extending into the summer.

He said the Welsh Government refused to act as though rules to supress the virus could be magically taken away by a point in time, and that moving too quickly could lead to a new wave of cases and deaths.

The Welsh public welcomed and want the governmenbt to continue to adopt, a cautious approach driven by the evidence, he said.

"The scientific evidence and advice that we have, both from our own technical advisory group and Sage, are all telling us that if we move too quickly we could throw away all the hard work and collective sacrifice of people in Wales and other parts of the UK to help significantly reduce coronavirus harm.

"I wouldn't want to do that, and I don't think anyone really expects the Welsh Government to suddenly throw open the doors and act as if we can have all the restrictions magically taken away by a point in time on a nominated date."

Wales's "stay local" travel requirement is expected to be lifted from March 27, with self-contained holiday accommodation also allowed to resume business in time for the Easter holidays, though people from other parts of the UK living under travel restrictions will still not be able to enter the country.

Libraries will also reopen and organised outdoor children's activities can resume.

From April 12 there will be a full return to schools, colleges and other education settings, while all non-essential shops will reopen and close contact services will resume.