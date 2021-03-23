Gardening heaven as garden centres reopen in Wales

Charlies Stores Coed-y-Dinas in Welshpool Charlies Stores Coed-y-Dinas in Welshpool Guy Wolverson, Seasonal Supervisor at Coed y Dinas

Gardeners made a bee line for garden centres across mid Wales yesterday glad to be able to start buying plants again in the spring sunshine.

Two garden centres that had busy days were the Derwen garden centre and Coed y Dinas both near Welshpool.

The long established Derwen and Dingle centre is owned by the Joseph family and it was busy all day.

A spokesman said: "It has been a really lovely day. It has been really busy and it has been wonderful to welcome our customers back. It has been a long time to be closed."

She said that customers told staff that they were pleased to be back.

Although the cafe at the centre is still closed customers can enjoy a takeaway.

Coed y Dinas, on the edge of Welshpool also opened its doors to its garden centre yesterday.

Staff said it had been very busy throughout the day. They spend last week stocking the store and ensuring everything was ready for the re-opening.