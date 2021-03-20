Mid Wales should have a commemorative woodland

Russell George

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford has announced that the Welsh Government is to create commemorative woodlands in South and North Wales in memory of those who have died from Covid-19.

The announcement prompted the Member of the Senedd for Montgomeryshire to call for a similar woodland in Mid Wales and offer to help look for a site.

Mr George, the Member of the Welsh Parliament for Montgomeryshire, has raised questions in regards to the Welsh Government's announcement that it is to create two new woodlands – one in north Wales and one in south Wales – as "a symbol of Wales’ resilience during the pandemic and one of regeneration and renewal as the new woodlands grow", but has questioned why Mid Wales doesn't have a similar scheme.

Responding to the announcement, Mr George said: "I understand that the Government's scheme will provide places of commemoration where families and friends can remember lost loved ones but I would have also liked to see a similar scheme in Mid Wales where we would also be able to reflect on the pandemic and the huge impact it has had on all our lives.

"It is now one year since the first person in Wales sadly died from Covid-19 and the people of Mid Wales haven't been immune from the devastating effects of the virus. I believe that it would have been appropriate for communities in Mid Wales to also have been included to ensure that we have a natural space for quiet reflection and where families and friends can come together to remember loved ones.