Hundreds of volunteerrs help at vaccination centres

Natalie Havard at a vaccination centre

Between December 2020 and the end of February 2021, they spent 8,064 hours supporting health workers at Bronllys, Llanelwedd and Newtown.

Powys Teaching Health Board has been leading the effort at the three sites, with volunteers, provided by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), offering support.

As many as 80 volunteers a day have been on duty and PAVO says if they had been paid for their time it would have cost £70,000.

Carl Cooper, Chief Executive said: “The volunteers have been absolutely inspirational and so has the partnership working between the voluntary sector, Powys Teaching Health Board and Powys County Council, which is delivering better outcomes for the county’s residents.

“Volunteers have made a real difference to the mass vaccination programme. Their service has been invaluable, but they have also helped to keep spirits up and to put nervous patients at ease."

PAVO has more than 300 volunteers available for deployment at the mass vaccination centres but is not currently recruiting any more.