Move a mile to stay healthy residents told

The ‘Move A Mile’ social media campaign is challenging people to move at least one mile every day in January, whilst staying local and obeying the restrictions.

The main aim is to keep people of all ages and abilities moving in a way that works for them, whether that’s walking, running, cycling, or exercising at home in the warm.

The initiative is being led by Powys County Council’s Sport Development Team, Sport Powys, which has been using its social media to set challenges, share ideas, and motivate people throughout the Covid pandemic.

People can get involved by taking photos of their exercise, the scenery, or even their fitness watch and post it to social media tagging Sport Powys and using the hashtag #MoveAMile.

Councillor Rachel Powell, Cabinet Member for Young People, Culture and Leisure, said: “We all need to refocus on our physical and mental wellbeing, whilst we continue to adhere to current restrictions although as long as you are not having to self-isolate, then there are so many good reasons to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

“Being physically active has never been so important as it is now and by purposely committing to a routine, or allocating times in your day, this will make you feel so much better.

“Irrespective of your age, abilities or circumstance, there are so many ways to keep moving and Sport Powys regularly share safe and innovative ways to keep active.

“I genuinely hope, that the ‘Move A Mile’ campaign will inspire many of us, over the coming weeks.”