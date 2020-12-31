More grants for Covid hit businesses

Councillor Aled Davies.

Powys County Council says a further discretionary grant will be available for tourism, retail and supply chain businesses if they have evidence of a reduction in turnover.

Anyone who received the firebreak grant in October will not need to re-apply and will automatically receive the payment into their bank account.

Hospitality and leisure businesses who have been directly impacted and did not receive the firebreak grant can apply now while tourism , retail and supply chain firms can apply on the council’s website from Monday. ( 4 January 2021).

For the other, ERF Restrictions Discretionary Grant the council will pay out discretionary grants of up to £2,000 where businesses and sole traders are materially impacted during the restriction period.

Businesses will not qualify for this grant if they are eligible for, or have received, a Non-Domestic Rate Grant from the council.

The application for this discretionary grant will be available on the council’s website from 4 January 2021.

Councillor Aled Davies, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “The latest restrictions have economic implications but hopefully this funding offers a lifeline and can support many businesses into the new year.

“Powys County Council has paid out well over £50million in financial support during the pandemic, and we have already paid out over £1million in these latest grants.

“We have to follow strict guidance given to us by Welsh Government when making the payments, so some will be automatic and others will need an application."