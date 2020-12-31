Cross border road links are vital says Welsh assembly member

Russell George AM. On the day of the opening of the Newtown Bypass Assembly Member: Russell George and the then Newtown mayor Councillor Sue Newham.

Russell George, member of the Senedd for Montgomeryshire, said the Newtown bypass had already helped the economy of the region.

Now he says it is vital that the Welsh and UK government work to improve the cross border road network as well as rail links.

"Improved links to Shrewsbury are needed," he said.

“In recent years, we have seen how delays to repairing Cefn Bridge in Trewern caused congestion and huge disruption for people living in the area and across mid Wales.

"We have also seen how flooding has forced the closure of the B4393 at Llandrinio on a number of occasions. Most people agree that both the A458 Welshpool to Shrewsbury road and the and the B4393 Llandrinio to Shrewsbury road need improvements.

"People have expressed concerns about the safety of Cefn Railway Bridge and also raised concerns about the speed of vehicles on this road. I will continue to work alongside Councillors Amanda Jenner and Lucy Roberts on these matters."

"Many people in Montgomeryshire live, work and access public services on different sides of the Wales England Border, and stronger cross-border infrastructure will provide a major boost for communities in Mid Wales. There are also a number of key pinch points where smaller schemes can make all the difference."

During the year Mr George asked residents to complete a survey looking at transport issues and other cross border matters.

"The responses have allowed me to take up the main issues with the Welsh Government Minister for Transport to highlight the needs of our area.”

“We now have a commitment from both the Welsh and UK Governments that a Pant-Llanymynech bypass on the A483 will be delivered. I was pleased to have a meeting earlier this year with our MP Craig Williams, the Welsh Economy Minister and MPs on the other side of our border to progress plans. I am also pleased that discussions are progressing between Highways England and the Welsh Government to develop the scheme and to identify the options. I will continue to urge both Governments to progress the scheme as soon as possible.”

He said that the 2018 opening of the Newtown bypass had been s a momentous occasion for Mid Wales.

"I firmly believes that the bypass has already helped the economy of our area. Since the opening of the bypass, contractors have continued on site with drainage works, planting and landscaping at various locations. Various safety concerns on the bypass .

"During 2020, cameras were set up on a temporary basis to monitor vehicular activity and a further safety audit is planned during 2021," he said.

Pinch points at Llanidloes and Caersws are another problem.

“I have had discussions to initiate a number of smaller schemes to resolve traffic flows and safety concerns in the county including the dualling of road sections at Llangurig and Llanidloes along with improvements at Moat Lane Crossing near Caersws with a roundabout replacing the current junction. Also in Caersws, along with County Councillor Les George and others, I have been promoting a new footbridge over the river, as the current bridge is dangerous for pedestrians crossing. I have again raised the need for improved safety on the Trunk road going though Landinam, and will continue to work closely with Cllr Karl Lewis on this matter.”

The member of the Senedd is also keen to see the start of construction works for the new Dyfi Bridge at Machynlleth.