Centre sees a surge in demand as abuse rises

The Montgomery Family Crisis Centre, which is 40 years old, say there has been a huge surge in cases of domestic abuse during this year’s lockdowns.

Its refuges provide emergency accommodation for both men and women, in safe and supported environments, together with a wide range of outreach services.

Kate Annison, who runs the children’s service at MFCC, says the charity is being put in an impossible position of having to make decisions that potentially could lead to loss of life.

Referrals more than doubled between August and October compared to the same time in 2019.

“Making people wait even a short amount of time could mean that they get hurt really badly,” Ms Annison said.

“Children are disclosing a lot of things that were happening over the previous lockdown or are still happening. There’s been a huge surge in cases.

“We’ve had to put six people on the waiting list for support so far - that’s four families. Making people wait even a short amount of time could mean that they get hurt really badly. These decisions we are making could ultimately result in a death.”

The centre, which has 19 employees, is committed to providing comprehensive services to those experiencing or affected by domestic abuse across North Powys, which covers the old county of Montgomeryshire.

The organisation began in 1980 when, having witnessed first-hand the severe impact of domestic abuse on women and children, two social workers and a group of local volunteers came together to provide somewhere safe for victims in North Powys.

'You are not alone'

Four decades later it is busier than ever, providing refuge and outreach support for women, men and their children.

It opened its first refuge for women and children in 1980 and in 2006, opened the first UK refuge for men and their children.

Domestic abuse is defined as a pattern of behaviour which an abuser uses to gain control over a partner or close family member during and after a relationship.

“It can happen to anyone, is never a one-off incident and it usually escalates over time,” added Ms Annison.

“Domestic abuse is never acceptable. If you are experiencing domestic abuse, you are not to blame and you are not alone.”

To meet the demand for its services, MFCC desperately needs more money and the charity is turning to businesses and the community for support in its 40th anniversary milestone.

Any business, organisation or individual wishing to support MFCC is asked to contact the charity on 01686 629114.