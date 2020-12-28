Health centre should work with community hospitals

Welsh Assembly member for Montgomery, Russell George, raised the potential new Health facility to be built in Newtown with the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, recently.
He said: “If the Welsh Government approves the proposal, we could see a cutting edge, state of the art health and care facility in Newtown, which would offer more services locally.
The new facility would also improve health and wellbeing services in our area, with enhanced health checks and appointments being offered locally, rather than having to travel out of county.”
“The new centre should work with the current network of community hospitals in Machynlleth, Llanidloes and Welshpool and district general hospitals around our borders, in order to ensure residents receive the right treatment much closer to home.”
“My hope is that even before this facility is built, the proposals will attract more health professionals to move to our area. The fact that the Health Board has recently submitted the proposals is a massive step forward in the campaign for improved health facilities in our area, and I raised the proposals just last month with the First Minister. I was pleased that he indicated his support for this new health facility and project.”