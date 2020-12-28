Health centre should work with community hospitals

Welsh Assembly member for Montgomery, Russell George, raised the potential new Health facility to be built in Newtown with the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, recently.

He said: “If the Welsh Government approves the proposal, we could see a cutting edge, state of the art health and care facility in Newtown, which would offer more services locally.

The new facility would also improve health and wellbeing services in our area, with enhanced health checks and appointments being offered locally, rather than having to travel out of county.”

“The new centre should work with the current network of community hospitals in Machynlleth, Llanidloes and Welshpool and district general hospitals around our borders, in order to ensure residents receive the right treatment much closer to home.”