RSPCA front line staff still working in lockdown

RSPCA frontline rescuers - along with staff who work in animal centres/clinics - are classed as critical (key) workers.

It had already been bracing itself for a busy festive period - as last Christmas Day, across England and Wales, the RSPCA received more than 950 calls, the highest number since 2013. It also received 63,000 calls throughout December, or 2,000 a day, making it the busiest Christmas period for at least four years.

Deputy chief inspector for North Wales Phil Lewis - who has worked many Christmas Days over his long RSPCA career - said: “I along with many colleagues across Wales will be working as usual over this festive period - rescuing, caring and rehabilitating those animals who need us the most.

“Christmas is looking very different this year but we want to reassure people we are out there on the road responding to any animal emergencies while ensuring the highest standards of public safety. You never quite know what to expect on Christmas Day and with a lockdown now in place we may see more calls from those who are out and about walking or exercising near their homes.

“We are also bracing ourselves for a rise in abandoned and neglected animals needing our help and would urge anyone who is struggling to seek help.”

The new lockdown restrictions imposed in Wales will once again impact RSPCA animal centres in Newport, and Bryn-Y-Maen in Upper Colwyn Bay as the two centres will have to close to the public with no appointments permitted. They however will continue to provide care for the animals based at the sites and take in animals from frontline rescuers. RSPCA Llys Nini Animal Centre in Swansea has also closed to the public under the restrictions.

Rehoming can still be undertaken within Wales through a virtual process; with pets delivered to new owners in a Covid-compliant manner by RSPCA staff. However, rehoming with cross-border travel to England is not permitted. If you are due to rehome an animal from a centre - please get in touch with staff for guidance.

Charity shops - which are run by RSPCA branches across Wales - have closed along with other non-essential retail.

The lockdown also means that pet owners in Wales should only seek treatment for animals if it is urgent.

Inspector Lewis said, much like previous guidance people can walk their dogs with the Welsh Government reminding walkers to keep at least two metres apart from other people outside your household and which they advise should be on a lead.