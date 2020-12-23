Rental property owners should be on guard

People with rental properties are being urged to be vigilant about illegal gathering over the festive period.

Emergency services, health boards and local councils are working together to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dyfed Powys Local Resilience Forum says it is working to protect communities in relation to large groups staying in rental properties.

The forum is appealing to owners following an incident where a rented farm was used to host an illegal rave-style party, in clear contravention of coronavirus rules.

Without swift police intervention, it syas the numbers involved would likely have rapidly increased.

Superintendent Anthony Evans, divisional commander Pembrokeshire, said: “We’re appealing to rental property owners, to be aware of the potential risks associated with rentals leading up to and over the festive period.

“I urge property owners to be professionally curious when engaging with prospective customers to ensure compliance.

“These gatherings are putting lives at risk of those attending and the local communities. I would urge both residents and property owners to be vigilant, to help stop the spread of the virus.”

For specific Welsh Government advice visigov.wales/guidance-leaving-your-home-and-seeing-other-people-coronavirus#section-55528

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

