Fines issued for fly-tipping

In recent months Waste Enforcement Officers have responded to reports of fly-tipping and have been able to issue Fixed Term Penalty Notices.

A Newtown resident received a fine for dumping his unsuspecting girlfriend's rubbish in a layby near Penarth after promising to dispose of it properly while in Churchstoke a resident was caught and fined for needlessly dumping bags of rubbish next to the recycling banks in a supermarket carpark.

A Machynlleth resident was issued with a fine for fly-tipping rubbish in bushes on the edge of the town’s Maengwen Street car park and a Brecon resident was caught and fined for dumping a car boot full of rubbish on a country lane, both contamination a water source and blocking a drainage ditch.

In every case the council says the items dumped could have been recycled through their kerbside collection service or at the Household Waste Recycling Centres.

“There is absolutely no excuse for fly-tipping at any time. But at a time when everyone is doing their upmost to stay safe and stop the spread of the coronavirus, anti-social acts of this kind are unacceptable.” Councillor Heulwen Hulme, Cabinet Member for Waste and Recycling said.

“Not only are a small minority of people causing harm to our beautiful environment, they are also breaking the law by disposing of their waste illegally. Individuals found guilty of such offences can expect to receive the appropriate penalties and the full force of the law.

“Powys County Council already have a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping, but in these unprecedented times, with key workers already going above and beyond to maintain vital services and support our communities, we should not have to allocate additions resources to clear up after the irresponsible few.

“We are hopeful that these irresponsible residents will be making New Year resolutions to be better citizens and recycle their waste correctly in the future.”