Wonderful news for Wonderwood Wales

The white rabbit, one of the stars of Wonderwool Wales

The two day event became a Covid-19 pandemic casualty when it had to be cancelled this spring. However, buoyed by support from the Wales Cultural Recovery Fund, the organisers are pressing ahead with plans to hold the 16th show on April 24 and 25 next year at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, subject to restrictions at the time.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the show attendance will be limited to 2,000 each day - it traditionally attracts more than 6,000 visitors - and tickets must be purchased online in advance at wonderwoolwales.co.uk

The restrictions have also ruled out the show’s popular Woolschools and Sheepwalk, a woolly take on the catwalk, which will hopefully return in 2022.

However, there will be plenty for visitors to see and do at the show, which was judged best event in Mid Wales at the inaugural Mid Wales Tourism Awards in 2019. Wonderwool Wales was also highly commended in the Best Loved Knitting Show or Event category in this year’s British Knitting & Crochet Awards.

Two stunning and unique exhibitions – a collection of knitted and crocheted maps of seven different places around the UK and a zany, hand crafted interpretation of Alice in Wonderwool – will feature in Hall 3 at the show. Both exhibitions, which were planned for this year’s event, will be raising money for Wales Air Ambulance.

For those seeking creative inspiration, there will be demonstrations and have-a-go sessions hosted by some exhibitors. When the shopping is done, there will be plenty of tea and coffee stops and a tempting selection of refreshments from food vendors.

The December 31 closing date is fast approaching for exhibitors to apply for a place at the event.

Chrissie Menzies, a director of Wonderwool Wales, said: “We are very grateful for grant support from the Wales Cultural Recovery Fund which has enabled us to press ahead with plans for Wonderwool Wales in April next year."