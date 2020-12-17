Multi million pound growth deal for mid and north Wales

Ken Skates

Backed by £120m each from the Welsh Government and UK Government the the deals are said to have the potential to transform the two regions’ economies by backing green and sustainable growth.

Welsh Government Minister for Economy and North Wales Ken Skates, whose constituency covers Chirk and the north Shropshire borer said: “This has been an incredibly difficult and challenging year for businesses across Wales, and we know that there are more challenges to come as we continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

“I’m pleased, however, that we are able to move forward with both the North and Mid Wales growth deals before the end of this year which will be key for the future. I’m looking forward to taking part in the signing of the Final Deal Agreement for the North Wales Growth Deal today, which is the result of great partnership working by all concerned.”

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said:“The growth deals being delivered across Wales will help us build back better and greener from the devastating impact of Covid-19.

“The progress of the North and Mid Wales deals means that much of Wales will be covered by this programme, providing solid backing for a range of projects – both large and small – that will revitalise local economies and create jobs for the future.”