Cards create cash for vital charity

Jenny Bailey-Beech from Montgomery gives a proportion of her Okami Makes card-making profits to charities.
Her most recent chosen charity was Water Aid.
Jenny has been able to donate £100 to the charity which works across the world to transform lives by improving access to clean water, toilets and hygiene.
The nine year-old said: “I chose to support Water Aid because we twinned a tap in Montgomery Children’s Church to help people who live in poor countries and protect them from Covid.
"I thought this was a really good practical thing to help, so I decided I’d like to raise more funds for them.”
Jenny thanked everyone who has supported her venture and helped make it possible, by buying her eco-friendly handmade cards directly and from stockists SHED38, Bunners, Wild Welsh Wool and the Ivy House.