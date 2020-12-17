Cards create cash for vital charity

Jenny Bailey-Beech

Jenny Bailey-Beech from Montgomery gives a proportion of her Okami Makes card-making profits to charities.

Her most recent chosen charity was Water Aid.

Jenny has been able to donate £100 to the charity which works across the world to transform lives by improving access to clean water, toilets and hygiene.

Jenny Bailey-Beech

The nine year-old said: “I chose to support Water Aid because we twinned a tap in Montgomery Children’s Church to help people who live in poor countries and protect them from Covid.

"I thought this was a really good practical thing to help, so I decided I’d like to raise more funds for them.”