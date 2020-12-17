Cards create cash for vital charity

By Charlotte BentleyMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

A young artist’s creations have raised vital funds for charity during the Christmas period.

Jenny Bailey-Beech
Jenny Bailey-Beech

Jenny Bailey-Beech from Montgomery gives a proportion of her Okami Makes card-making profits to charities.

Her most recent chosen charity was Water Aid.

Jenny has been able to donate £100 to the charity which works across the world to transform lives by improving access to clean water, toilets and hygiene.

Jenny Bailey-Beech

The nine year-old said: “I chose to support Water Aid because we twinned a tap in Montgomery Children’s Church to help people who live in poor countries and protect them from Covid.

"I thought this was a really good practical thing to help, so I decided I’d like to raise more funds for them.”

Jenny thanked everyone who has supported her venture and helped make it possible, by buying her eco-friendly handmade cards directly and from stockists SHED38, Bunners, Wild Welsh Wool and the Ivy House.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News