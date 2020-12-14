Driver killed in three-car crash in Powys

Dyfed-Powys Police today appealed for witnesses to the collision which happened on the A44 to the west of Walton in Powys, near the Herefordshire border, at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

The collision involved three cars, a silver Ford Focus travelling eastbound, a red Mitsubishi Shogun and a grey BMW, both travelling westbound.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Ford Focus died, the force said.

"Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by specialist officers," a spokesman added.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or information that could help establish the full circumstances around what happened.

"Anyone with any information, or anyone with dash camera footage of the vehicles or incident, is asked to contact Pc 1169 White at Dyfed-Powys Police Serious Collision investigation unit, quoting incident reference DP-20201212-248.