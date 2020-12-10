Rapid Covid-19 tests for asymptomatic health staff next week

The programme uses Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) which can be self-administered, and can produce results within 30 minutes.

The programme in will launch with two pathfinder teams of health board staff, one in the north and one in the south of the county.

A wider roll out for frontline health and care staff in Powys is expected from mid-January.

Claire Preece, clinical lead for Covid-19 Testing at Powys Teaching Health Board, said: “It is vital everyone understands that testing alone cannot eradicate the risks associated with contracting and transmitting Covid-19. Testing is a risk mitigation step that needs to be taken alongside other infection prevention control measures, the effective use of personal protective equipment and appropriate social distancing and hand hygiene measures.”

While LFTs are not as sensitive as lab-based tests, scientific advice has indicated that by testing twice a week or more with LFTs, their accuracy can be considered on a par with lab tests.