Book ahead for Christmas rail services warning

Transport for Wales train at Shrewsbury station

The UK rail industry’s winter timetable change comes into effect on Sunday (13 December) and on the Transport for Wales network there will be a number of changes to departure times, to provide customers with more consistency moving forward.

Over Christmas, services will run into the evening of Christmas Eve and as is standard, there will be no service on Christmas Day or Boxing Day. Services will resume with the normal Sunday timetable on December 27 and customers should expect these to be busy.

Customers are advised to consider other travel options on 27 December to ensure there is space for those making essential journeys.

The train company says customers should use journey planning systems on the Transport for Wales website and National Rail Enquiries to ensure they are informed of their journey details. Transport for Wales also provide a capacity checker that gives customers an idea of which trains may have plenty of space and those that are typically full based on recent travel patterns.

Welsh Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “This has been a difficult year for us all, and the lifting of the travel restrictions for Christmas will be welcomed by many. But it could put additional pressure on rail services, some of which will already be reduced. Please help TfW who will be working hard to get you home safely. Plan your journey by checking ahead and choosing off-peak times wherever possible, wear a face covering and travel responsibly.”

James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive, said: “With the lifting of travel restrictions we’re anticipating an increased level of demand on the 23, 24 and 27 of December but our teams will be doing all they can to get people home."

"Use our Capacity Checker to find trains with the most space to support social distancing and, where available, reserve a place on your preferred train in addition to buying your ticket well ahead of the day of travel.