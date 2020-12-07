Second and holiday home council tax increase on the cards in Powys

Councillor Aled Davies.

Since 1 April 2017, holiday or second homes and holiday lets that fall short of the criteria to be rated for Business Rates in Powys have been subject to a Council Tax premium of 50 per cent, resulting in a total Council Tax charge of 150 per cent.

Now Powys County Council is looking at whether to vote forra 100 per cent Council Tax premium to be charged, on properties that are substantially furnished and are not occupied as someone's sole/main residence. This would resulting in a total charge of 200 per cent.

Councillor Aled Davies, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance, said: "In a meeting in September, the Council considered a notice of motion to increase the Council Tax premium on periodically occupied properties to 75per cent.

“Through this consultation we are keen to understand the impact periodically occupied properties have within Powys communities and what the impact would be if the premium were to increase.

"Views from both property owners and the wider community are welcome to give us a clear picture of from across all our communities."

To respond to the consultation, people can complete the online survey haveyoursay.powys.gov.uk/.