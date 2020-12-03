Shop local plea is music to ears of local stores

Russell George and Craig Williams in the music store

Every year, the Member of the Senedd, Russell George MS supports Small Business Saturday which takes place this weekend .

This year, he has joined his colleague, Craig Williams MP in recognising and promoting the important role which small businesses play within local communities across Montgomeryshire, as well as helping to generate more trade during this important trading period in advance of Christmas. One of the stores they visited was the Mid Wales Music Centre in Newtown.

“In what has been an incredibly challenging year for our business community, we must all do all we can to support small local businesses and independent traders on our high streets this Christmas otherwise we risk losing them forever," he said.

“Collectively, small businesses are the heart and soul of our town centres and don’t just represent people’s livelihoods but their whole lives. We must do all we can to help them bounce back in 2021 after what has been a disappointing and worrying year.”

Phil Barnwell of Mid Wales Music Centre said: “We were delighted to host Russell and Craig on a visit to Mid Wales Music Centre and thank them for their support in championing small businesses and independent traders across Montgomeryshire.

"Like all businesses, we have had one of the most challenging years since we opened over 30 years ago, but are optimistic and positive for what 2021 will bring and are confident that, with people’s support for small businesses on our high streets, we have a great future."