Shop local urges MP

Craig Williams MP and Tom Pritchard from Vyrnwy Christmas Trees. Craig Williams MP and his children, Charlie and Amelia Williams with Tom Pritchard from Vyrnwy Christmas Trees and his son Alfie Pritchard.

Small Business Saturday is an annual campaign which highlights small business success, and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses within their communities. This year’s campaign will take place this Saturday.

Mr Williams visited family run business Vyrnwy Christmas Trees to highlight the importance of shopping local.

Commenting, Craig Williams MP said:

“Montgomeryshire is blessed with so many vibrant and diverse small and independent businesses. Given the extremely challenging year 2020 has been for all businesses, I am particularly keen to champion the vital role which all of Montgomeryshire’s small businesses play within our communities ahead of Small Business Saturday on 5th December.

“Ahead of the campaign this weekend, I went to Vyrnwy Christmas Trees with my children to collect our Christmas tree. Run by Tom Pritchard and his family, they are a fantastic example of an independent and local business, who do their very best to offer the highest quality trees and ensure their customers’ needs are catered for. My children are delighted with the tree we chose

“This year more than any other, it is vital that we all support and value the businesses we love and rely on. Let’s all do our bit and ‘shop local’ this Christmas.”

Tom Prichard, owner of Vyrnwy Christmas Trees, said:

“We are a small family run business who take great pride in delivering a personal and professional service to our customers. We grow all of our trees in plots with year-round care, guaranteeing the highest possible quality for our customers. We also strive to keep our mileage down to a minimum, in order ensure our carbon footprint is the lowest it can be.