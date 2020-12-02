The Chain Bridge Hotel, near Llangollen, has shut until the spring

As lockdown ended for England with Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin moving into Tier 2 restrictions, there was no announcement from the Senedd over any border travel rules.

Some hotels in Wales who welcome tourists from both sides of the border have already announced they are shutting while Wales' latest 6pm pub closures are in force. The Chain Bridge in Llangollen has announced it has shut until the spring of next year.

Over the past six weeks because of first the Welsh then the English lockdown, movement across the border has only been allowed for work, education or for caring.

Speaking in the Senedd the Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, said there were no travel restrictions in place within Wales.

"However, we are asking everyone to think carefully about the journeys they take and the people they meet. We should all think carefully about where we go and who we meet because the more places we go and the more people we meet, the greater the chances there are of catching coronavirus. In particular it is also sensible to avoid travelling to and from areas with a higher incidence rate if you can."

However, he said that one of the items on the agenda at a cabinet meeting today would be travel advice and travel arrangements in the post lockdown period in England.

Under the current rules travelling in and out of Wales is not allowed, without a reasonable excuse.