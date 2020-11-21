Financial lifeline for Welsh football clubs welcomed

MP Craig Williams..

The financial package, which has been jointly established by the FAW and The National Lottery and facilitated by the UK Government, will see clubs in the JD Cymru Premier, JD Cymru North and the JD Cymru South receive funding while matches continue to be played behind closed doors. The funds will play a key role in ensuring that the clubs can continue to exist and operate during these difficult times.

In Montgomeryshire, the clubs that will receive the funding include The New Saints FC, Newtown AFC, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant FC and Llanfair United FC.

Welcoming the news, Craig Williams MP said: “This financial package is brilliant news and recognises the essential role that Cymru Leagues clubs play beyond matchday. Football clubs and training facilities across Montgomeryshire are often at the heart of their communities. They act as central hubs that give further opportunities for children and adults to be active, whilst bringing a source of pride and community spirit to their towns and villages.