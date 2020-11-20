Railway family on track to help street children

Helping the Railway Children charity

Rail Aid takes place between Sunday and November 27, bringing together the railway family of train operators, Network Rail, British Transport Police, suppliers, businesses around the rail network and anyone with an interest in the railway.

It’s been set up to help the Railway Children charity to give life-changing support to street children in the UK, India and Africa.

As part of their support, TfW staff will be taking part in a 5-5-5 challenge, moving in any way for five kilometres, donating £5 and nominating five people to continue the challenge.

The aim is to cover the distance of the entire TfW network and contribute to Rail Aid’s wider aim of covering the whole of the UK network.

Colleagues will also be holding local raffles virtually, with Transport for Wales Rail Services committing to match fund the amount raised.

People and Engagement Director Marie Daly said: “While the last year has transformed all our lives, we know that as an organisation we have to rally round to support the hardest hit in the communities we serve.

“Rail Aid brings together so much passion and support from every corner of our network as well as fitting in with the values at the heart of Transport for Wales to be fair, positive and connected.