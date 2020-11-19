Shropshire mother on target in 50km for £50k swim for NHS staff caring for son

Belinda Diamond (middle)with daughter Millie and husband Iain Fraser Diamond with his pet dog Foxy

Belinda Diamond, from Whitchurch, swam 50,000km in aid of University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) where her son Fraser is being treated following a devastating road accident.

The 27-year-old student suffered a severe head injury when he was struck by a lorry while he was a pedestrian on the A483 in Wrexham earlier this year.

The ‘50km for £50k’ open water challenge has seen her brave falling temperatures in the ponds and lakes close to her home to raise funds for the Royal Stoke University Hospital's UHNM Charity.

And so far she has raised an amazing £46,055.14 in sponsorship.

She finished the swim on October 29 which was Fraser’s 27th birthday after completing it in stages mainly in the Hanmer Mere near Wrexham.

Mrs Diamond said: “My son Fraser was struck by a lorry on 17 February on the A483 in Wrexham. He was taken to the local A&E where the team did an amazing job stemming his internal bleeding, undoubtedly saving his life.

"He was then transferred to the critical care unit at Royal Stoke after being placed in an induced coma. After several weeks he was woken up, and transferred to the neuro-surgical ward, but it was at this point the national lockdown was put into force.

“For months, we were unable to visit him. Every parent’s instinct is shouting at you that you must be by your child’s bedside, but this wasn’t possible. In May he was transferred to the Royal Stoke’s acute rehabilitation and trauma unit to start his recovery, and the love and warmth of the staff looking after him helped us cope with not being able to visit him.”

She added: “We felt so indebted to all the various teams who have looked after, and continue to look after Fraser, that we felt we needed to do something proactive to demonstrate our appreciation."

To donate visit the website https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/TeamFraz.

She explained that while Fraser's body has recovered well and his organs were fully functioning he will have a long road to full recovery due to the head injury. Despite this the family said they have every faith he will succeed.

Fraser, of Gresford, Wales, attended The White House School, in Whitchurch, and Ellesmere College. At the time of the accident he was in his first year of a psychology degree which he had decided to pursue to support people with their mental health.

"Given the strain that all the incredible healthcare workers are under due to coronavirus we cannot be more grateful of the care that Fraser has and is still receiving.

"Every single person he has come into contact with has given him their full time, care and consideration.