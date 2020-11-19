Green industrial revolution welcomes by MP

Craig Williams, Welsh Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, has welcomed the Government's 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution, which he says will create and support up to 250,000 UK jobs.

Wind farms will play a part in green industry
The MP said Wales had an important part to play in the fight against Climate Change, with offshore wind, nuclear potential and growing green industries.

He said £12billion of government investment will be used to create and support the green industry with plans for significant job creation in Wales.

In the plan are offshore wind, hydrogen production, nuclear energy, electric vehicles, public transport cycling and walking, Jet zeroo and greener maritime travel, homes and public buildings, carbon capture, nature, innovation and finance.

Mr Williams MP said: “I am very pleased to see that, despite the immense challenges 2020 has brought, the UK Government has not lost sight of its plans to create, support and protect hundreds of thousands of green jobs, whilst making strides towards net zero by 2050.

“I am also delighted that Wales will play a crucial role in delivering many of the new technologies, with plans for substantial investment and job creation. Wales has an important part to play in our fight against Climate Change, with offshore wind, nuclear potential and growing green industries already in Wales.

“These new commitments, backed by UK Government funding, mark the beginning of the UK’s path to net zero, with further plans to reduce emissions whilst creating jobs to follow over the next year in the run up to the international COP26 climate summit. The measures also send a clear signal to industries across the world to invest in the UK as green investors.”

