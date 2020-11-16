Search and Rescue team bags supermarket donation

The Aberdyfi search and rescue team

The Co-op Local Community Fund supports causes and projects across the UK that meet its values and that its members care about.

The money is raised by a donation from the Co-Op every time a member buys selected own-brand products and services. To help even more the Co-Op also gives all money raised from shopping bag sales to the selected causes.

An Aberdyfi Search and RescueTeam spokesperson said: “Over the last 12 months, our supporters in conjunction with the Co-op in Tywyn have together raised a staggering £6,020.94.

“We’d like to take the chance to say a huge thank you to all who work or shop at the Tywyn branch and especially those who selected us for their nominated good cause. It has been a difficult fundraising year for many charities, and though we have remained operational throughout the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, most if not all of our normal fundraising activity has been halted. This donation is therefore all the more welcome”

“The search and rescue team is entirely volunteer operated and is funded by such charitable donations. This particular donation will be used to fund the equipment we provide for each individual rescuer, ranging from the provision of basics such as helmets and lights, through to the upgrading of the team’s VHF radios to a new digital standard.”