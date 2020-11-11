White poppies torn down from Knighton war memorial

The place on the Knighton war memorial where white poppies were removed

This morning it was discovered that a number of white poppies that had been placed on the Knighton War Memorial for the Remembrance period had been removed. Wires had been cut and some white poppies were left scattered around.

The red poppies on the memorial remained intact.

Angie Zelter from Knighton Action for Peace and Justice said: "[We] are in shock that such disrespect should be shown to all the victims of war in such a manner. There is a need for public dialogue rather than cutting out differences of opinion.

"Two of the group's wreaths also contained red poppies and the significance was to show the number of civilian and other victims of wars past and present."

She said that the idea behind displaying white poppies was not to disrespect the military - members of her own family have served in the armed forces - but as a symbol of peace and remembrance of all the victims of conflicts old and new.