Apprentice of the year awards extend deadline

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

Successful employers, inspirational learners and dedicated work-based learning practitioners across Wales have been given an extra two weeks to enter the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021

The closing date for entries has been extended to noon on November 13 by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales, joint organisers of the awards. Application forms may be downloaded from gov.wales/apprenticeshipawardscymru.

Highlight of the of the work-based learning calendar, the awards showcase businesses and individuals who have excelled on the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programmes and gone the extra mile to achieve success during these unprecedented times.

From the applications, finalists in 12 categories will be shortlisted for awards. An employability category includes awards for Traineeship Learner of the Year for Engagement and Level 1.

There are also awards for the Foundation Apprentice, Apprentice and Higher Apprentice of the Year.

Introduced last year, the “Tomorrow’s Talent” category asks employers to nominate a current apprentice who has ‘demonstrated significant personal progress’ and made ‘a tangible and positive impact on the employer’s organisational performance.’

Successful businesses are recognised with awards for small , medium, large and macro employer of the year, while work-based learning practitioners compete for assessor and tutor of the year.

Minister for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “We have seen the talent and on-going commitment of our businesses, providers and learners shine through during what continues to be an incredibly difficult time.

“I encourage everyone involved in our programmes to get involved with Apprenticeship Awards Cymru and share their experiences and learning journeys which can inspire others to follow their example.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

