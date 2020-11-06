Monks’ Trod pathway set for restoration work

Part of the Monk's Trod pathway

The Monks’ Trod was a pathway used by Cistercian monks to take them between the 12th century abbeys of Cwm-Hir and Tregaron.

Now proposed work on the Monks Trod byway is to be the subject of public consultation.

Part of the 12 mile pathway has become so badly damaged that restrictions had had to be placed on it.

Powys County Council is consulting a range of stakeholders about a draft environmental assessment, in relation to proposed work on the historic route.

The Monks Trod byway runs over an area of the Cambrian Mountains that is highly protected because of its fragile habitats.

Council officers say that, before carrying out any work, the Council must carry out a complex environmental assessment – known as a Habitat Regulations Assessment – to consider what effect the work might have on the whole of the area, which has been designated as a Special Area for Conservation.

“The council has been looking at ways to carry out work on the unsurfaced byway, which runs over naturally boggy and difficult ground and has become badly damaged leading to legal restrictions,” a spokesman said.

Officers have worked closely with path user groups, Natural Resources Wales, independent ecological specialists and others to prepare a draft assessment.

Feedback is now being sought from representatives of byway user groups, landowners, the Community Council and others about the findings of the draft assessment. For more information, please contact; rights.of.way@powys.gov.uk.