Family business raises almost £60,000 for NHS staff

Gwyn and Ann Evans, managing directors of Bettws Hall

In April the family run business, launched the ambitious fundraiser on JustGiving, a fundraising platform with the target of £50,000. After 186 days of campaigning, the shooting community helped Bettws Hall smash this target.

"We did not ever imagine exceeding £50,000 when we first conjured up the idea back in April," Gwyn Evans, Managing Director of Bettws Hall, said.

"We were clapping for our carers one Thursday evening and could see community spirit was strong. We thought that there must be something more we can do for those on the frontline. And so, we decided to donate a day at Vaynor Park, Berriew, one of our six estates for a full team."

The draw for the winning ticket was made on October 23 two hours before the Welsh fire breaker lockdown.

There to see the winning ticket announced was Richard Jones from Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, Welsh Assembly member, Russell George, Councillor Gareth Pugh and Rosemary Harris, leaderof Powys County Council.

The funds raised will contribute to what a wide variety of items, from wellbeing packs and volunteer expenses to support for the longer term mental and rehabilitation of NHS staff, volunteers, patients and carers after the pandemic is over.

Staff Nurse, Jules Lewis of the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, spoke via phone link on the day of the draw at Bettws saying: "The money you have raised is making such a difference, to help support our staff so they can support their patients. It means the world to us."