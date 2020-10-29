Woodland wellbeing project gets lottery funding

Woodland skills

The Dyfi Eco Valley Partnership, based near Machynlleth successfully applied for £99,935 to get people out into the woodlands.

Over the next two years it will work with GP surgeries to encourage and enable people to be more active in the outdoors as well as helping with access and travel issues. Working in partnership with Small Woods Wales, the project to improve mental and physical health and wellbeing.will get going in Spring 2021.

Beverly Dimmock Community Links Officer at RSPB Ynys-hir said the project was important to build people’s confidence and encourage them to get outdoors.

“We had one participant who had come to one of the three-week course with the outdoor health network and then they came back to complete an additional workshop that we ran over winter. They told us they would not have had the confidence to do that if they hadn’t already made contact with us through the referral scheme”

Andrew Owen, Head of Funding at the National Lottery Community Fund in Wales said