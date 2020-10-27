GP practices under immense strain Welsh Assembly member says

Russell George AM.

Russell George, questioned Mark Drakeford in the Senedd and also wrote to the Health Minister, Vaughan Gething MS, calling on the Welsh Government to ensure that GP practices can obtain rapid Covid-19 testing and results to ensure that they can keep their teams on the ground with as little disruption as possible and have the support necessary to deliver their Flu Vaccine Campaigns safely.

He says the Welsh Government should recognise the rurality of Powys and the challenges which this brings for GP practices when it comes to funding.

"GP surgeries have remained open throughout Covid and they have changed the way in which they operated overnight. They have remained the flexible face of health care with swift decision making, responsive actions and prompt patient communication all whilst working with limited team members, increased burdens from secondary care and under the burden of social distancing and test and trace.

"They have stood alone in planning and organising this year’s Flu Campaign and practice members are exhausted and under immense strain.

"I have written to the Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, to ask for assurances that GP practices will have adequate funding to weather the winter pressures; that they will have rapid testing and results to ensure that they can keep teams on the ground with as little disruption as possible; and that there will be a suspension of any unnecessary administrative burdens so that they are able to continue to deliver the high quality patient care on which they pride themselves."