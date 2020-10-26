Tricky rescue on quarry workings

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

Mountain rescue volunteers had a tricky operation at the weekend when a walker fell on quarry workings in Mid Wales.

Search and rescue team on the steep incline
Search and rescue team on the steep incline
Search and rescue and ambulance crews carry the injured man to safety
Search and rescue and ambulance crews carry the injured man to safety

The Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team was requested to assist a Welsh Ambulance Service crew to get to an injured man at Aberllefenni, near Corris just after midday on Saturday.

Graham O'Hanlon from the team said that in the very wet conditions, the 34 year old male had slipped in the mouth of old quarry workings at the top of a very steep incline.

"Having dislocated his shoulder in the fall he was in a great deal of pain and unable to move himself. An ambulance crew attended the incident but identified that they were unable to transport him from the precarious position and requested the assistance from the search and rescue team.

"Having been given pain relief, the man was loaded onto a stretcher and lowered down the quarry incline. As the ground became less steep, the team was able to carry the stretcher down to the waiting ambulance. The man was taken to Bronglais Hospital for further assessment and treatment. Everyone was off the hill by 3.15 pm."

News
Local Hubs
Mid Wales
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News