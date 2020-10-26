Tricky rescue on quarry workings

Search and rescue team on the steep incline Search and rescue and ambulance crews carry the injured man to safety

The Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team was requested to assist a Welsh Ambulance Service crew to get to an injured man at Aberllefenni, near Corris just after midday on Saturday.

Graham O'Hanlon from the team said that in the very wet conditions, the 34 year old male had slipped in the mouth of old quarry workings at the top of a very steep incline.

"Having dislocated his shoulder in the fall he was in a great deal of pain and unable to move himself. An ambulance crew attended the incident but identified that they were unable to transport him from the precarious position and requested the assistance from the search and rescue team.