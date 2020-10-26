Tricky rescue on quarry workings

The Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team was requested to assist a Welsh Ambulance Service crew to get to an injured man at Aberllefenni, near Corris just after midday on Saturday.
Graham O'Hanlon from the team said that in the very wet conditions, the 34 year old male had slipped in the mouth of old quarry workings at the top of a very steep incline.
"Having dislocated his shoulder in the fall he was in a great deal of pain and unable to move himself. An ambulance crew attended the incident but identified that they were unable to transport him from the precarious position and requested the assistance from the search and rescue team.
"Having been given pain relief, the man was loaded onto a stretcher and lowered down the quarry incline. As the ground became less steep, the team was able to carry the stretcher down to the waiting ambulance. The man was taken to Bronglais Hospital for further assessment and treatment. Everyone was off the hill by 3.15 pm."