Councillors object to homes plan

The Abermule homes plan

At a meeting of Abermule with Llandyssil Community Council on Wednesday, councillors discussed the application ahead of a deadline this week, to submit their comments to Powys County Council.

The proposal is for a mixture of mews, semi-detached and detached houses provided with adequate amenity space and parking facilities and includes six affordable homes.

Cllr Richard Jerman, said: “We’re not against housing but it does need to be done right so that it’s not detrimental to existing residents.”

The hybrid meeting face to face and video conferencing, had several councillors and members of the public at Abermule Community Centre with others watching and speaking online.

Due to technical difficulties, it became difficult for those online to hear what was being said at the community centre, and vice versa.

Council Chairman, Cllr Jane Rees, said: “Council objects to this application for the following reasons.

“Applicant has not addressed the responses from the consultation process which was not carried out to the Welsh Government best practice.

“Their proposed improvement for the junction off the B4386 on to the C2052 due to it’s extremely close proximity to the railway crossing is inadequate, and will not resolve the issue of traffic backing up over the railway crossing.

“Proposed priority traffic over the Mule river bridge gives no indication as to which way this will operate.

“The increase in traffic, and the inevitable congestion created by this development poses and unacceptable risk to both road users and pedestrians.”

Cllr Rees added that the pavement width along the C2052 would not allow people to pass one another, “let alone” push chairs or wheelchairs.

She added that the proposal to divert the C2052 road hich goes to Cefn y Coed and Llandyssil would create and “unacceptable risk to residents,” as it is se lorries and agricultural vehicles drive through the estate.

Cllr Rees said that she would send the objection statement to all councillors and the clerk, Gwilym Rippon.