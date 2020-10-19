Consultation on Council Tax changes

Powys County Council

Unfurnished and unoccupied for more than a year, since 1 April 2017 long-term empty properties in Powys are subject to a Council Tax premium of 50 per cent, resulting in a total Council Tax charge of 150 per cent.

Regulations allow for a 100 per cent Council Tax premium to be charged on these properties resulting in a total charge of 200 per cent.

Councillor Aled Davies, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “We are keen to understand why some properties, almost 1,000 in Powys, are left empty for long periods of time by their owners. We are interested in the potential impact increasing the Council Tax premium on these properties would have in bringing them back into use.

“Any owners looking to bring their residential property back into use, can apply for the Council’s interest free, home improvement loan scheme, funded by the Welsh Government, more information can be found on our website.”

To respond to the consultation, the online survey can be found on the Council’s consultation hub at https://haveyoursay.powys.gov.uk/.