Apply for pavement licence, businesses told

Many businesses within the county have already seen the benefits of social distancing measures introduced into town centres, to allow them to trade whilst keeping both their staff and customers safe.

However, Powys County Council said they must apply for a ‘pavement licence’ to utilise the space on the pavements and other public areas.

“To make sure our town centres remain both resilient and safe during the coronavirus pandemic, it has been necessary to find practical solutions to allow businesses to trade whilst ensuring social distancing measures can be maintained.” Councillor Heulwen Hulme, cabinet member for Highways said.

“By introducing wider pavements, or reclaiming parts of the highway or other public areas, we are managing to create areas that businesses can utilise for their customers and which also gives pedestrians and shoppers the space they need to stay safe and visit the town centres with confidence.

“However, it is important that businesses using this extra space remember to apply for a ‘pavement licence’ to do so legally. Our town centre liaison officers would be happy to help them, where necessary.”

Each application will be assessed and consulted on its own merits. Businesses must demonstrate that they can operate within social distancing regulations and highway rules to ensure the safety of customers and other members of the public.